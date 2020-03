CEDAR FALLS -- Joe and Patty Krebsbach Turner are celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary.

They were married March 5, 1971, in Lamont.

Their children are Erica Turner, and Zach (Jess) Turner of Cedar Falls. They also have four grandchildren, Isaac, Josie, Carly, and Alayna.

Cards may be sent to them at 1315 Main St., Cedar Falls 50613.

