Turner completes National History Day’s ‘Understanding Sacrifice’ program

NASHUA — An Iowa educator’s research of a fallen World War II hero’s life and military service has been published on an award-winning website for teachers across the United States.

In July, Suzan Turner of Nashua-Plainfield High School traveled to France and Luxembourg to research Pfc. Harvey E. Wilson Jr. (1921-1945) of Nashua as part of the Understanding Sacrifice program created by National History Day and sponsored by the American Battle Monuments Commission. After finishing her research, Turner created a profile, eulogy and lesson plans, all of which are now available on ABMCEducation.org.

The Understanding Sacrifice program is a year-long professional development project that focuses on fallen heroes of World War II who are buried or memorialized at ABMC cemeteries in Europe.

Designed to reinvigorate the study of World War II in American classrooms, lesson plans are multi-disciplinary and use primary and secondary sources, videos, and hands-on activities to transport students to the past to gain an understanding of the cost paid by all Americans during the war.

