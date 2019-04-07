{{featured_button_text}}
ISU Turf team

Members of the ISU team show off their trophy.

CHARLES CITY — Kylah Crooks and 18 members from the Turf Club at Iowa State University attended the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) Turf Bowl in San Diego and the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) Student Challenge in Phoenix.

At the conferences, Crooks, from Charles City, was a member of the first place Iowa State team at the STMA Student Challenge. There were 31 teams of four students competing at the STMA event and 63 teams of four at the GCSAA event.

Iowa State also won the Collegiate School Spirit Award at GCSAA.

