Tucker/60

CEDAR FALLS—Mr. and Mrs. Tucker are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

John Tucker married Donna Silverthorn on December 9, 1960, in Norwalk.

The couple is retired.

Their family includes: David of Ames, Mark of Norwalk, Lori of Cedar Falls, Timothy of Liberty, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1122 Parker St., Cedar Falls, 50613.

