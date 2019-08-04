Truman E. Kaiser — 90
A family gathering and open house to celebrate Truman’s upcoming 90th birthday is planned for next Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave. (corner of Maynard Avenue and Greenhill Road).
He was born on Aug. 24, 1929, to Phillip and Norma Garling Kaiser. He is still actively farming and an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church.
His family includes his wife, Beverly, and four children, Ricky (Ann) Kaiser, Lynette (Rick) Foss, Teresa (Steve) Hager, all of La Porte City, and Denise (Dr. Jeffrey) Ross of Kahoka, Mo. He also has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Please, no gifts.
