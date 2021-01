Troy D. Cook

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Happy 51st Birthday Troy Cook!

I did feel old until I realized you were MUCH older! Haha!

Proud of you for everything you’ve accomplished in life.

You’ve been at Omega Cabinets for DECADES, paid off your house,

And are always there for family.

Please send my brother cards to make him feel good! Send them to: 307 Marie Ave., Elk Run Heights, 50707.

Love your younger sister, Heather.

