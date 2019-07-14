{{featured_button_text}}
Zeph Toe

WAVERLY -- Zeph Toe, a 2019 Waterloo West High School graduate, is the recipient of Wartburg College’s Harry and Polly Slife Minority Scholarship.

Toe will major in biology and hopes to become a physician assistant. He is the son of Joseph Toe and Esther Gbah.

Toes was a four-year member of the football and track teams, a member of the Link Crew program and delivered Mentors in Violence Prevention curriculum to freshmen at West. He also has a part-time job and volunteers at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex as a youth coach.

The Slifes were philanthropists and Cedar Falls residents who died in 1994 in a car accident.

