(1963-2019)
WATERLOO — Toby L. Lawrence, 55, of Ankeny, died at home Sunday, March 31.
He was born Nov. 30, 1963, in Waterloo to Larry Lawrence and Virginia Miller.
Toby graduated from Waterloo East High in 1982 and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. He owned and operated Lawrence Advisory Services in Ankeny.
Survived by: his children, Kelsey (Nathan) Barnes, Zach Lawrence and Paige Lawrence; grandsons, Oliver and William Barnes; mother, Ginny Peverill; siblings, Angie Galbreath, Brian (Julie) Lawrence, Laurie Boleyn, Mary (Jamie) Geiger, Robert Lawrence, Missy Pinsonneault and Amanda Lawrence; stepmother, Karen Lawrence; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: his father; and a nephew, Adam Lawrence.
Memorial services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Lutheran Church of Hope Ankeny.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
In his spare time, Toby enjoyed boating, cheering for the Hawkeyes and riding his Harley. He will be remembered for his outgoing nature, as he never met a stranger.
