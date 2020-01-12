Tisue/70

SUMNER — Harold “Dean” and Velma “Vel” Tisue are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Jan. 7.

They were married at Velma’s parents’ home in Appanoose County with family in attendance.

Harold is retired from John Deere in Waterloo, and Velma worked many years for Donaldson’s in Oelwein.

Their family includes a son, Lonny (Barbara), three grandchildren, Corey (Patty), Crystal (Jason) and Chad (Jessica), and five great-grandchildren, Kyle, Jacob, Alivia, Emerson and Alec.

Cards may be sent to them at 915 W. First St., Sumner 50674.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0