Tina Jaramillo Eiffler
Whoa! Look who turned 60 on Dec. 28!
We will be celebrating later this year, but she would enjoy hearing from friends and family!
Cards may be sent to 232 Hollywood Ave., Waterloo 50701.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-01
I spent weeks watching these baby birds, from the time they came out of their eggs until the day they flew away. Being able to go back to the same spot over and over to watch them grow and capture different moments was really something special.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-03
One of my favorite things to do is walk around the neighborhoods of Waterloo and Cedar Falls and see how the community members are spending their days. When I saw Jason sitting on his front porch, playing his guitar I knew that I needed to stop and capture that moment. It can be someone playing a guitar, going fishing, or walking their dogs, the small moments that make up people’s lives can make some of the best photographs.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-02
I spent the entire day at Irish Fest and by time Gaelic Storm hit the stage, I was about ready to hit the hay. I was looking for something different than the ordinary concert photo and spent an hour behind stage waiting for the perfect moment to capture the shadow in the frame. I was happy that I went outside of my comfort zone and took a risk to get a different photo.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-04
One of my first assignments when I started working at the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier was Christmas on Main in Waverly. After I was finished photographing I picked up the phone to call my family to tell them how absolutely magical the event was. I was able to photograph the event again this year and seeing the way the children and their families light up as they walk passed the windows is one thing that makes the Christmas season special.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-05
This is one of those photos that just brings a smile to my face every time I look at it. I expect to see children sledding down snow hills in the winter time, but being able to capture a grandmother sledding with her dog is one of those moments that you don't easily forget. The saying "the right place at the right time" sums up this photograph perfectly.
Kelly Wenzel
Love, your family