Timm/60

WATERLOO — John and LaVonne (Trudy) Timm will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on October 21, 2021.

John Timm and LaVonne (Trudy) Kreassig were married October 21, 1961, at Immanuel Congregational Church in Dubuque.

John is retired from John Deere. LaVonne is retired from Nursing.

They are parents of Randy (Anita) of Mundelein, Ill., Terry (Maggie) of Corpus Christi, TX., and Troy (Andrea) of Waterloo. They also have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.