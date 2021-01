Tierney/50

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Tierney are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Jim Tierney married Georgia Kruse on January 23, 1971, at St. Aloysius Church in Calmar.

Their family includes: Patrick (Sarah) Tierney of Iowa City, Jaime (Justin) Wilhelm of St. Paul, Minn., and Jack, Abby, Colin, Quinn, Emerson & Addison.

Cards can be sent to: 3327 Randolph Street, Waterloo, 50702

