Thoreson/50
ALLISON - Dale and Linda Thoreson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Dale Thoreson and Linda Anderson were married June 14, 1970 in Appleton, Minn.
Their children include John (Amy) Thoreson from Bettendorf, and Mark (Kelly) Thoreson of Bloomington, Ind. They have 2 grandchildren, Ryan and Emily.
Mr. Thoreson is retired from Iowa State Extension as a Livestock Specialist, and Mrs. Thoreson is retired from being a Registered Nurse.
Cards can be sent to: 821 Spruce St., Allison, 50602.
