Thompson/60

CEDAR FALLS — Thomas and Kathy Thompson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mr. and Mrs. Thompson were married on July 16, 1960, at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes three children, the late Shelley Thompson, James (Kathy) Thompson of Waverly, Kris (Luke) Schmitt of Charles City, two grandchildren, Katie and Alex of Waterloo, and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Callan of Waterloo.

Mr. Thompson is retired from John Deere as a tool and dye maker, and Mrs. Thompson is retired from OBGYN Specialists as a nurse.

Cards may be sent to 311 Iris Dr., Cedar Falls, 50613.

