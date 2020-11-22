Thomas/50

CEDAR FALLS—Mr. and Mrs. Thomas are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Jeff Thomas married Judy Liffring on November 27, 1970, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

Mr. Thomas is a retired school psychologist from the Area Education Agency. Mrs. Thomas is a retired business instructor from UNI.

Their family includes: Tim of Denver, Colo., Todd of Cedar Falls, and Bethany Nuese of Cedar Falls, and five grandchildren.

We have been blessed with a loving family and friends. Custer State Park, S.D., was the location for a family celebration in 2019. What an exciting and rewarding journey it has been.

Cards can be sent to: 5420 Meadowlark Lane, Cedar Falls, 50613.

