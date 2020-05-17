× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Happy 95th Birthday, Theresa Marie Hoofnagle!

WATERLOO -- Theresa Marie Hoofnagle is celebrating her 95th birthday with a card shower.

She was born to Leo and Madaleine Wagner, and later married her husband, Wayne E. Hoofnagle, who is now deceased. They have eight children, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 205 W. Orange Rd., Waterloo, 50701.

Theresa Marie Hoofnagle celebrated her 95th birthday on Saturday, May 16th. Our lovely Mom and Grandma resides in her family home at 205 West Orange Road in Waterloo. Happy 95th Theresa, from all your family!

