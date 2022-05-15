 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Theresa Marie Hoofnagle

  • 0
theresa hoofnagle

Theresa Hoofnagle

WATERLOO -- Theresa Marie Hoofnagle will celebrate her 97th birthday on May 16.

A card shower took place May 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 205 W. Orange Road, Waterloo, 50701. It was hosted by Dean, SuZanne, Lyle, Kim, Dawn and Annie.

She was born May 16, 1925, in Waterloo, the daughter of Leo and Madelene Wagner. She married Wayne Everett Hoofnagle, and they have eight children, four boys and four girls. There are nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Theresa loves all the time she can spend with her family and dear friends. And she enjoys all the cards from friends, near and far.

With all our love and appreciation, Mom,

Happy 97th!

