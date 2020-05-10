× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Happy 90th Birthday!

INDEPENDENCE — Thelma VanLaningham will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower, and a family dinner will be planned at a later date.

She was born May 13, 1930, to Edward and Carrie Quartz in Philadelphia, PA. She later married Richard VanLaningham May 22, 1948, in Independence. They were married 54 years prior to his death in 2002.

She was a psychiatric assistant at the Mental Health Institute in Independence for 30 years. She also has three daughters, Diana, Joyce, and Carol, with one grandson named John and his two children, Emily and Jacob.

Cards may be sent to 172 Cardinal Court, Independence, 50644.

