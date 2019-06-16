In thankfulness to God, the Rev. Dr. Duane and Mardell Lindberg celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 6.
A family celebration honoring the couple is planned for July at their lake home in Minnesota.
Mardell is a homemaker and has been employed as a dietitian in hospitals in Chicago, Minneapolis and in North Dakota. The Rev. Lindberg is retired Pastor of Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He also served Trinity Lutheran in Waterloo, Zion Lutheran in West Union, Epping-Wheelock Lutheran Parish in Epping, N.D., and interim pastorates in Traer, Holstein and Waterloo.
Pastor Lindberg served as Presiding Pastor (Bishop) of the American Association of Lutheran Churches, as history instructor at Upper Iowa University, as one of the founders of Valley Lutheran High School and as the first president of the Eastern Iowa Lutheran High School Association.
Both have been active in the community — Mardell served as president of the Allen Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Pastor Lindberg as a member of the Allen Hospital Board and the Northeast Iowa Family Practice Board.
The couple is blessed with five children — Erik and Betty Lindberg of Pine Island, Minn.; Karen and Kevin Kelle, Byron, Minn.; Karl and Lori Lindberg, Clive; Martha and Doug Stone, Cedar Falls; and Kris Lindberg, Waterloo. They also celebrate 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
