Thank you Thank you Jul 15, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thanks for the many cards, calls, and greetings that made my 100th Birthday an “AWESOME” celebration.I am humbled and truly blessed.Marge Harned 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story