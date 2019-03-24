Thanks to Quota Club!
WATERLOO — Quota of Waterloo, a nonprofit service club, has been providing scarfs, mittens, socks and hats to the homeless of Waterloo by leaving boxes of these items in Lincoln Park.
So far this winter, Quota has donated 75 hats, 106 pairs of gloves, 68 scarves and 56 pair of socks.
Contact Oletha at 240-7867 to help donate.
