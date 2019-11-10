{{featured_button_text}}
DAR donation

Pictured are Teresa Shock, Sue Soenen, Desiree Swanger, Carolyn Christenson, Barb Gregersen, Heidi Warrington, Sue LeQuatte, Deb Crawford, Jeverna Mulligan and  Eleanor Vanous.

Thanks to Cedar Falls DAR!

The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution recently donated items to Eye of the Needle.

This coincided with the observance of National Day of Service for DAR, in observance of the founding of Daughters of American Revolution on Oct. 11, 1890.

To learn more go to cedarfallsdar@gmail.com or call (319) 939-7260.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments