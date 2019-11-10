Thanks to Cedar Falls DAR!
The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution recently donated items to Eye of the Needle.
This coincided with the observance of National Day of Service for DAR, in observance of the founding of Daughters of American Revolution on Oct. 11, 1890.
To learn more go to cedarfallsdar@gmail.com or call (319) 939-7260.
