Thanks from the American Legion Auxiliary
The American Legion Auxilliary Unit 237 of Cedar Falls would like to thank volunteers from the Cedar Falls United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls Women’s Club, the Cedar Falls Exchange Club, the Eastern Star and various others for their participation in our annual Poppy Days in May.
Your assistance was very much appreciated. It made for a very successful day!
