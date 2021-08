Thank You

Many thanks for all of the 75 relatives that attended the Etringer Family Reunion at McFarlane Park in La Porte City on Sunday, August 8.

Out of town relatives were from Kansas City, California, Seattle and many towns in Iowa.

The oldest to attend was 90 years old!

Thank you for the greetings, wishes, and memories you shared.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0