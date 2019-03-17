Thank You
The family of David Niedert would like to thank Western Home Communities Nation Cottage, family and friends for their support, flowers and memorials at the time of his passing.
Memorials received will be forwarded to St. Timothys United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls, and Boy Scouts of America, Cedar Falls Troop 158.
