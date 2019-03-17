Try 3 months for $3

Thank You

The family of David Niedert would like to thank Western Home Communities Nation Cottage, family and friends for their support, flowers and memorials at the time of his passing.

Memorials received will be forwarded to St. Timothys United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls, and Boy Scouts of America, Cedar Falls Troop 158.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments