The family of Annette Polashek would like to express our gratitude for your sympathy and kindness following Annette’s passing.

Our sincere thanks for the lovely flowers, plants and generous memorial donations.

Every shared story, thoughtful gift or card, visit or call, and offer to help has meant so much.

Your support at this difficult time has been a blessing and great source of comfort to us.

We are truly grateful for all of you.

Ann Polashek, Carrie Kuhn and family

