{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

The family of James H. (Jim) Connell wish to extend our appreciation to everyone who responded to his passing, with food, gifts, cards, calls, prayers, flowers and memorials. The many acts of kindness and sympathy meant so much to us.

Special thanks to Fr. David Beckman and Fr. Al Vorwald for the beautiful mass, Sharon Bainbridge for the many house visits and the Vigil service. The Rosary Society for serving the dinner and Joan O’Loughlin-Good for leading the Rosary service. St. John’s and St. Pat’s choirs for the beautiful music with Bonnie O’Brien accompanist, Ruth Crawford director and Deb Michael as soloist.

Appreciation of the Honor Guard attending and presenting the flag as well as the members of the V.F.W. and American Legion giving honors recognizing Jim’s military service.

Special thanks to the James H. Connell Field staff who made his last visit to the airport so memorable. Everyone involved with the aircraft on the ramp and the Independence Fire Department for the final salute to Jim was so appreciated.

A grateful thanks goes to Daryl Massman for the fly over at the cemetery and other flights that day.

Sincere thanks to the staff at Reiff Funeral Home for the preparation of the visitation and funeral. Everything was handled first class and made this journey so much easier.

At this difficult time, we realize how many lives this wonderful man touched. May his legacy live on. God Bless!

Karen Connell

Mike (Ava) Connell

Pat (Anna) Connell

David (Kris) Connell

Kathleen (Rocky) Hettinger

Dianne (Chip) Davis

Krista Connell

Lynn (Robert) Estes

Jennifer Burco

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments