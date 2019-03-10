Thank You
To everyone in the community of Reinbeck, and all those from all over that came to our rescue after our house fire ... a HUGE THANK YOU!
We can never personally thank each and every one of you that helped us, beginning the night of Jan. 1 when the fire broke out. Our neighbors from both ends of the block were right there to help get Doug, myself and our dog out safely.
To the firemen and emergency crew of Reinbeck for being there so promptly and containing the fire before it was a total loss and caring for Doug’s injury to his hand. And to the Red Cross for responding so quickly.
To all of you that brought us coats and shoes and clothing, towels, pots and pans and everything else we needed to get by. And those of you that have donated money and gift cards, and prayers that went out on our behalf, we can never thank you enough.
We have found that we have an entire community that steps in and cares for those in need to get back on their feet!
And thanks to the Reinbeck Inn for putting us up in their lovely room. And to Keith and Beth for renting us a house to stay in during the rebuilding stages.
There aren’t enough words to thank you all properly and tell you how grateful we are to each and everyone for your help and support.
Doug and Carolyn Ballard
