Thank You
Many thanks for all the birthday cards, flowers, gifts, phone calls, visits, food and all the loving kindness shown to me for my birthday.
This made my 95th birthday so very special.
Thank you,
Carrie Bergman
Many thanks for all the birthday cards, flowers, gifts, phone calls, visits, food and all the loving kindness shown to me for my birthday.
This made my 95th birthday so very special.
Thank you,
Carrie Bergman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.