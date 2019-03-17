Try 3 months for $3

Thank You

Many thanks for all the birthday cards, flowers, gifts, phone calls, visits, food and all the loving kindness shown to me for my birthday.

This made my 95th birthday so very special.

Thank you,

Carrie Bergman

