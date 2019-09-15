{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

I would like to thank everyone who came to my aid on Wednesday, Aug. 14, during the roll-over accident on Prairie Parkway.

I don’t know your names, but you are all angels to me.

Thank you.

Lynda Steffen

