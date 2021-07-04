 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank You
0 comments
THANK YOU

Thank You

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints” Psalm 116:15

The family of Mildred Randall-Multhauf extends their gratitude to family and friends that attended Millie’s services in-person or online, sent cards, flowers, and memorial gifts in her remembrance to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Thanks to Cedar Valley Hospice and Western Home staff who provided in-home care. Appreciation to Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, St. Edward Catholic Church, and Community Church of Hudson for providing the lovely luncheon.

Sincerely,

Marvin Multhauf and the Randall Family

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News