“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints” Psalm 116:15

The family of Mildred Randall-Multhauf extends their gratitude to family and friends that attended Millie’s services in-person or online, sent cards, flowers, and memorial gifts in her remembrance to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Thanks to Cedar Valley Hospice and Western Home staff who provided in-home care. Appreciation to Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, St. Edward Catholic Church, and Community Church of Hudson for providing the lovely luncheon.

Sincerely,

Marvin Multhauf and the Randall Family

