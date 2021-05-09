Thank You May 9, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thanks to each and every one of you for your cards, gifts and attendance at my 90th birthday open house.A special thanks to my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for all their hard work and time to make this such a memorable day.Love to you all,Don Ammerman 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Anniversaries Johnson/50 May 2, 2021 Johnson/50 Birthdays Janice Mae Halverson May 2, 2021 Janice Mae Halverson