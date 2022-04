We would like to thank Emily & Ema and their staff at Rosewood Estate for mom’s excellent care and thoughtfulness during mom’s stay.

Also a big shout-out to Cedar Valley Hospice for their support during mom’s last days.

We were so blessed to have you all on our side.

God bless you all.

The family of Idell Gulden

