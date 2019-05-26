Years will pass and every year we will be blessed with loving memories to place in our hearts...
Thanks to my great family and friends, I will carry with me another wonderful memory of my 100th birthday party. Thank you for the lovely wishes and to everyone who shared in my special day.
Esther Cutsforth
