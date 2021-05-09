 Skip to main content
Thank you from the family of James Rottinghaus for helping us celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower.  We read every card as we received each one to him and we know he could hear us.  Unfortunately his birthday was a happy and sad day as he passed away. We want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, memorials, food, flowers, cards and visits.

Thank you to Home Instead, Cedar Valley Hospice and White Funeral Home for all the loving care of our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.  A special thank you to Fr. Huber, Fr. Davis, Deacon Kevin Hagarty, Sue Reiter, Laurie Thome, Nicole Knepper for a beautiful funeral mass.  We appreciate your thoughtfulness. 

May God Bless You Always.

