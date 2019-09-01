{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

Thank you to everyone for the cards, gifts and charitable donations we received for our 50th anniversary.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Special thanks to our family for hosting our open house. It’s a celebration we will never forget.

Roger and Gloria Schmitz

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments