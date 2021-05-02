Thank You May 2, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank YouWe would like to thank everyone for the beautiful cards, flowers, gifts, kind words and wishes for our 65th Wedding Anniversary that we will treasure always.Paul and Arlene Jaehrling 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story