Thank You
The family of Robert G. Adams wishes to send our sincere thankfulness to our family, friends, business associates who cared and prayed for Bob during his year-long illness.
To dedicated doctors and nurses at UnityPoint Hospital, Internal Medicine Clinic, Cancer Treatment Center, Northeast Care facility, Care Initiatives in Waterloo.
To loyal friends Leon Mosley, Larry Welcher, Dennis Emery, John Casey, Terry Blank, Bob Zeyh, Mr. Joseph Hart, Mark Zanotti, Todd and B.J. from Leisure Services and many others, to classmates from 1964 Columbus High.
Special gratefulness to Mike Dolan Construction and Hickory House for the friendship.
Thanks to the Veterans Administration for much support.
In Rochester, Minn., at the Mayo Clinic and Methodist Hospital, Dr. Thomas Habermann, MD., Professor of Hematology, and his team of doctors and nurses gave us excellent love and care.
To Our Queen of Peace Catholic Church for the beautiful Mass, and Father Tony Kruse, Father Dennis Colter and Father Pierre Joseph for all the sacramental blessings for Bob.
To Deacon Ed Weber, singers, musicians providing holy music for Bob on his heavenly journey.
To Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service for providing professional care and guidance.
To B&B Inc. employees for carrying on and providing expertise and hard work for our customers during Bob’s absence.
Many blessings to all who were so loving and generous.
Robert G. Adams family
