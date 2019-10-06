{{featured_button_text}}

The family of Roger Collins would like to thank everyone for the phone calls, visits, food, cards, memorials, flowers, and the support extended to us at the time of his passing.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A special thank you to White Funeral Home, Pastor Kristen Corr Rod and Pump-Sheer American Legion Post 342. Your thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments