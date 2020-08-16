× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

JESUP—We would like thank all of our families and friends for all of your prayers, cards, memorials, flowers, and expression of sympathy shown to us at the time of our mother’s death.

Thank you to Father Dole, Monica Bengston, Todd Rohlfsen, John and Cindy White, and everyone at Mercy One.

A very special thank you to everyone at Winding Creek. For all of the wonderful care she received and to all of the friendships she had with everyone at Winding Creek. You were all very special to her!

Your thoughtfulness will be remembered and was truly appreciated. Blessings to all.

The Family of Julia Schares

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0