Thank You
Thank You

Thank You

A big thank you to my five kids, and grandkids. It was the best surprise I have ever had or can remember.

The party was so great and all my friends and neighbors meant so much.

Thank you for the cards, and gifts. Someone knows I like sweets.

Love you all,

Kay Knebel

