Thank You
Feb 28, 2021

Thank You
I wish to thank my friends, relatives, neighbors, and also my church for all the beautiful cards, flowers, and calls. Thank you to my three children who did this for me.
I truly enjoyed my 90th birthday!
Joanne Lubbert