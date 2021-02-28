 Skip to main content
I wish to thank my friends, relatives, neighbors, and also my church for all the beautiful cards, flowers, and calls. Thank you to my three children who did this for me.

I truly enjoyed my 90th birthday!

Joanne Lubbert

