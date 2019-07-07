Thank You
The Optimist Club of Waterloo and Leisure Services would like to thank the community for their support during the TAG DAY collection on June 8.
More than $8,000 were raised during the one-day event.
We would also like to thank the following business establishments in the Cedar Valley for allowing our young baseball and softball players to solicit funds necessary to help pay for registration and uniforms: Fareway Stores in Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Evansdale; Hy-Vee Stores in Cedar Falls and Waterloo; Sam’s Club; and Walmart Stores in Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
Optimist coaches, players and parents who participated in this fundraiser are to be congratulated for their efforts.
Again, thank you to the people in the Cedar Valley.
