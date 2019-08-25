Thank You
The family of Margaret Reisner would like to extend our thanks to those who sent cards, flowers, donations, food, your prayers and support at the time of her death.
Many thanks to Dr. Christiason and his staff at UnityPoint Clinic and Western Home (Nation Cottage) over the last four years, for the excellent care she was given, and to the hospice staff over the last three months. You were all wonderful.
Thanks to Father Mark of St. Patrick’s Church in Waukon for taking care of Marge’s funeral service, and to Father Tony and Sr. Madonna from Blessed Sacrament in Waterloo for her spiritual needs, to the St. Patrick’s choir (adult and children), and to our soloist, Clark Goltz, to the honorary pallbearers and to all who organized and worked at the dinner.
And, Dave, you and your staff at Martin Funeral Home in Waukon are a wonderful asset to this community. Everything was taken care of so smoothly that we all felt comfortable and at ease throughout this trying time.
Sue and Steve Armbrecht, Mike and Lisa Reisner and their children, Claira, Johnna and Eli, and daughter-in-law, Deanna Reisner
