Thank You!

The Youth In Transition Committee

Thanks to the generosity of many in the Cedar Valley, graduation for 13 youth aging out of foster care was made a little more special. Gifts and a personalized cake were delivered to each youth and they were celebrated for their accomplishments.

Practical items necessary to start life independently were provided. Some youth will be setting up apartments while others will be going to college.

In addition each graduate received a packet filled with cards and gift cards that will give them a boost both emotionally and financially.

We plan to have an in-person community celebration next year! Please plan to join us!

The Youth In Transition Committee

