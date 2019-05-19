{{featured_button_text}}

The family of Don Loveless would like to thank everyone for the phone calls, visits, food, and gifts of money for Don’s memorial.

Your kindness and generosity made it possible to make contributions to Sacred Heart Church, Union Community Schools and the VFW/Legion Building.

Marlene Loveless and family, and Darrel and Sharon Loveless and family

