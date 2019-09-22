Thank You
We would like to thank everyone who helped with the Scott Sterrett Memorial Half Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 7.
A HUGE THANK YOU to Gary Jones, Jess Cruz, Joe Cook, Jeremy and Chastity Northrup, Samantha Wingert, Officer Kelli Yates and Rowena Tan.
A SPECIAL THANKS to ALL the Sponsors and the LARGE amount of volunteers that helped make this race a success!!
We are so honored at the Community support that everyone has given us on the death of our Son and Brother!
The Sterrett Family
Steve, Teresa, Todd
Heather, Morgan
and Drew
