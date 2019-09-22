{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

We would like to thank everyone who helped with the Scott Sterrett Memorial Half Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 7.

A HUGE THANK YOU to Gary Jones, Jess Cruz, Joe Cook, Jeremy and Chastity Northrup, Samantha Wingert, Officer Kelli Yates and Rowena Tan.

A SPECIAL THANKS to ALL the Sponsors and the LARGE amount of volunteers that helped make this race a success!!

We are so honored at the Community support that everyone has given us on the death of our Son and Brother!

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Sterrett Family

Steve, Teresa, Todd

Heather, Morgan

and Drew

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments