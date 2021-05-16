 Skip to main content
I would like to thank my family, friends, and Father Dole for the visits, cards, flowers, and calls for my 90th birthday and since I have been hospitalized.

These cards have brought back so many good memories.

A big thank you also goes to my doctors, nurses, and therapists for the birthday decorations, the delicious chocolate pie, and the wonderful care I have received while at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Your care, concern, and well wishes have been a source of joy and strength for me as I move forward in my recovery.

Janette Kester

