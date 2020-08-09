Thank You

WATERLOO—I want to send a huge thank you to Heaven to my parents John and Kate Mrzlak for the wonderful job they did raising their children and giving me the greatest brothers and sisters. We honored my husband Richard (Dick) Jensen with a celebration of life on June 27, 2020. The meal was done by Mike and Carolyn Mrzlak, Johnny and Billie Mrzlak, Pat and Judy Mrzlak, Tim Mrzlak, Mary and Mike Baker, Mugs and Steve Langan, Marilyn and John Woodbury. The decorations and desserts were provided by nieces Nicole Ernst, Jessica Mrzlak, and Lyndsey Baham. Thank you to all of you.