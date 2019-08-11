{{featured_button_text}}

Thank You

I would like to thank my family and friends who attended my retirement open house on June 23, 2019.

Thank you to everyone for the cards and well-wishes. I am truly blessed to have such good family and friends!

Ralph Hook

